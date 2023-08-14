Dalton Dover Enjoys ‘Night To Go’ As Busy Summer Of Touring Continues

Dalton Dover 'Night To Go' artwork - Courtesy: UMG Nashville/Mercury Records

UMG Nashville/Mercury Records artist Dalton Dover has released a new “Friday night anthem” in the Cole Taylor, Trea Landon, Shane Minor, and Michael Carter composition “Night To Go.”

The song arrives as media support continues for Dalton’s “Giving Up On That,” released in February just before his transatlantic trip for the 2023 Country to Country (C2C) Festival. “When I heard this song for the first time, it took me back to being a kid,” says the Georgia native. “This is the kind of music I grew up listening to. I wanted to do something that would make my ‘90s country heroes proud.”

Night To Go

Night To Go

“Giving Up On That” debuted as the most-added song of the week at country radio in the US, described by MusicRow as “a solid winner…this power ballad of regret and yearning gives him a super showcase for his dynamic, whisper-to-a-scream vocal ability.”

Dalton, a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s Listen Up 2023 Class, Dover followed the C2C trip by joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. Earlier in the summer, he played four stages at CMA Fest and at Luke Combs’ Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party at Gillette Stadium in July. He is now out playing festivals and select dates supporting Tyler Hubbard, Parker McCollum, and Priscilla Block. More information is at DaltonDoverOfficial.com/Tour.

Buy or stream Dalton Dover’s “Night To Go.”

Dalton Dover’s current touring schedule is as follows:

Aug. 16 KTOM Summer Concerts at the Winery Carmel, CA

Aug. 18 KATM Country in the Grove Stockton, CA

Aug. 24 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN

w/ Parker McCollum

Aug. 25 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

w/ Parker McCollum

Aug. 26 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville, SC

w/ Parker McCollum

Sept. 1 Georgia Country Music Fest Marietta, GA

Sept. 2 Taste of Madison Madison, WI

w/ Priscilla Block

Sept. 9 KNCI Country in the Park Sacramento, CA

Sept. 23 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Greenwood Village, CO

Sept. 27 Pasadena Rodeo Pasadena, Texas

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 Boots on the Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic