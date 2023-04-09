Listen To Daniel Caesar’s Stunning New Album ‘Never Enough’

Daniel Caesar - Photo: Cassanova Cabrera (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Daniel Caesar has released his long-awaited third studio album Never Enough. The project features critically acclaimed singles “Do You Like Me?,” “Let Me Go,” and the recently released “Valentina,” as well as a new fan favorite and album closer “Unstoppable.”

Never Enough, which was executive produced by Dylan Wiggins, includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa. Regarding the album, Daniel Caesar says, “It’s never enough, so fight to the death!”

Daniel Caesar - Unstoppable (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last night, April 6, Caesar kicked off the “Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions” in Los Angeles at The Belasco to a sold-out crowd. Upcoming shows include New York, Toronto, Paris, London, and Berlin, where fans can see him perform Never Enough live for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, he delivered a stunning and soulful performance of “Let Me Go” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The song continues to climb the R&B Radio Chart, nearing the Top 20. Daniel also recently sat down with Apple Music R&B Now host Nadeska Alexis in his New York City apartment to discuss Never Enough and his career thus far.

In 2022, Caesar dropped “Please Do Not Lean” feat. Badbadnotgood—which received a 2023 Juno Awards nomination for “Traditional R&B/Soul Recording”—to widespread praise after a career-defining headline performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which drew massive crowds and featured a surprise appearance by Justin Bieber to sing their smash hit “Peaches.”

In addition, Caesar took to the 2022 Grammy Awards stage alongside Bieber and Giveon to perform the song, after it received four Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, amassed billions of streams, and also landed Caesar his first No.1 on the Billboard 100 Chart.

Buy or stream Never Enough.

Never Enough Tracklist:

“Ocho Rios”

“Valentina”

“Toronto 2014”

“Let Me Go”

“Do You Like Me?”

“Always”

“Cool”

“Disillusioned”

“Buyer’s Remorse”

“Shot My Baby”

“Pain Is Inevitable”

“Homiesexual”

“Vince Van Gogh”

“Superpowers”

“Unstoppable”