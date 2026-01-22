Def Leppard Release New Single, ‘Rejoice’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Rejoice! A new Def Leppard song is here.

The hard rock legends’ new single “Rejoice” is out now. The track arrives just ahead of Def Leppard’s residency in Las Vegas, which kicks off next month.

“This song’s been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion,” vocalist Joe Elliott says. “I said to Phil [Collen] one day, ‘I’ve got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?’ And he said, ‘As it happens, yes I do.’”

DEF LEPPARD - Rejoice (Official Lyric Video)

Collen, the band’s guitarist, adds his side of the story: “I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually, so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had. I sent it to Joe and it was like magic – he sang straight over the top of it. And that’s how the song was formed. Then we gave it to Ronan [McHugh] who’d done a proper drum loop with different sounds. It all started gelling and just sounded like a powerful chant. We love it. It’s hard rock for us. It’s got a bit more of an ‘oomph’ than stuff we’ve been doing for a while. It’s kind of magical.”

“Rejoice” will surely make it into the setlist alongside Def Leppard’s catalog of classics at the band’s Vegas residency. Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace kicks off Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 28 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It follows sold-out residencies in 2013 and 2019.

After their extended stay in Sin City, Def Leppard are set to hit the road in Europe and the UK this summer, including a hometown Sheffield gig on June 30, a visit to O2 London on July 2, and the band’s first show in Paris in nearly 30 years on July 8. Ticket info is available at the band’s website.

Listen to Def Leppard’s “Rejoice” here.