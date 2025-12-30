Music Superstars Set to Rock ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’

Photo: Candice Ward/Getty Images

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will once again usher in the new year with a parade of performances from music’s biggest stars. ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast will kick off at 8 p.m. ET this Wednesday, Dec. 31 and continue all the way through 4 a.m.—the longest runtime in New Year’s Rockin’ Eve history. The show will be simulcast on 150 iHeartRadio stations and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Though based in New York City’s iconic Times Square, the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve festivities will once again take place in multiple cities across time zones. Seacrest, who has hosted the show since 2008, will be joined by co-host Rita Ora in NYC, with Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough holding down the fort in Las Vegas and hometown hero Chance the Rapper hosting in Chicago. Chance will also be among the dozens of performers lined up for the marathon TV special.

One New Year’s Rockin’ Eve favorite making her latest return to the show will be Mariah Carey, who recently reclaimed the record for longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Though the holiday season is wrapping up, Mariah season is just getting started, as she’ll follow up her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance by headlining the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve lineup spans generations, from emerging superstar Chappell Roan to living legend Diana Ross. The performers represent a wide assortment of genres, too. On deck throughout the night will be 50 Cent, Post Malone, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Busta Rhymes, the All-American Rejects, 4 Non-Blondes, Ciara, Little Big Town, Leon Thomas, T.I., Jessie Murph, Tucker Wetmore, Rick Springfield, Jordan Davis, Lil Jon, Maren Morris, New Kids on the Block, the Kpop Demon Hunters trio of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, and more.

Shop the best pop music on vinyl or CD now.