Watch DNCE Cover Hilary Duff’s ‘Come Clean’ In TikTok Video

DNCE - Photo: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

DNCE have delivered a TikTok cover of Hilary Duff’s mid-2000s hit “Come Clean.” Frontman Joe Jonas handles Duff’s lyrics while drummer Jack Lawless uses an empty Kleenex box for percussion.

DNCE have been creating a number of TikTok covers, including versions of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and JoJo’s “Too Little Too Late,” plus Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Billy Joel’s “Vienna.”

The band has been a joyous surprise for fans of late, after they released “Move” in May, the group’s first piece of new material in four years.

The group hinted a comeback was on the cards when it made an appearance on Kygo’s boisterous banger “Dancing Feet.” It has already helped propel that track to over 38 million Spotify streams and over six million YouTube views of the music video.

“‘Move’ is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world,” says Jonas said of the track. “I wrote it with my friend Ryan Tedder just for fun and immediately knew it was something special and needed the DNCE treatment! We can’t wait for everyone to hear it and perform it live.”

Hilary Duff, too, is no stranger to TikTok vitality. Last year, she re-created her “With Love” choreography in a video, after the nearly 14-year-old dance routine blew up on TikTok.

Duff’s 2007 choreography from The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and the TODAY show resurfaced on TikTok after creator Devin Santiago posted a video of himself last month dancing along with the performance.

“HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!” Duff captioned her video, which she stitched with Santiago’s October post. The song was originally released in 2007, on her 2007 album Dignity. “With Love” peaked at No.24 on the Hot 100, and up to No.1 on US Hot Dance Club Play.

In early 2020, Duff returned with new music, covering Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go,” along with producer RAC and her husband Matthew Koma. Not only did it mark the couple’s first track together, but it also marked Duff’s first new song in almost four years.

