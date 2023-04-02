Listen To The ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Soundtrack

‘Dungeons & Dragons Soundtrack’ - Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Classics

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves by Grammy-winning, and Emmy & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe is out now courtesy of Mercury Classics Soundtrack and Score. Written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film is out now.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant all star in this epic fantasy based on Hasbro’s iconic table-top game Dungeons & Dragons.

From expansive, adrenaline-fueled orchestrations–featuring racing strings and plucked harps–to mournful melodies, jaunty lute-lead motifs, and dramatic choral sections, Lorne Balfe’s thrilling orchestral score brings this action-packed film to life.

On scoring the film, Balfe says “I’m so happy to be the composer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. I started playing this game when I was seven years old and I’m excited for a new generation to discover the game I loved growing up with. The score is filled with delicate mystical Celtic journeys mixed with the large cinematic lush orchestra. I really got to tap into my Scottish roots with this one!”

Balfe’s composition credits include the most successful film of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Black Widow, The Crown, The Lego Batman Movie, and the Oscar-nominated film The Florida Project.

The project features Tame Impala’s (Kevin Parker) “Wings Of Time.” “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker says of “Wings Of Time.” “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Listen to the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Original Soundtrack.