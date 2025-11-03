Dusty Springfield’s ’The Silver Connection’ Returns To Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Dusty Springfield’s The Silver Collection is returning to vinyl. Originally released in 1988, the album is an anthology of the English singer’s greatest 1960s pop and soul hits. Among the classic tracks on the 2LP compilation are “Son of a Preacher Man,” “I Only Want to Be With You,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” and “The Look of Love.” The Silver Collection is out on limited edition yellow vinyl on November 21.

The Silver Collection opens with Springfield’s first solo single, “I Only Want To Be With You,” which was released in 1963 after the breakup of her folk pop trip The Springfields and became a big hit. After the more modestly successful “Stay Awhile,” Springfield released her debut album, 1964’s A Girl Called Dusty. It featured a popular cover of the Burt Bacharach-Hal David song “Wishin’ And Hopin’,” originally recorded by Dionne Warwick. Also included here are “My Colouring Book” and “Twenty-Four Hours From Tulsa,” the latter also a Bacharach-David tune.

Another 1964 hit was a delicate cover of American soul singer Tommy Hunt’s “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.” As her single “Losing You” climbed the charts, Springfield and her group The Echoes toured South Africa. They were deported after performing to an integrated audience in defiance of the government’s segregation policy.

Springfield’s 1960s heyday continued, though UK and US preferences continued to vary. Among her 1965 UK hit singles were “In the Middle of Nowhere” and the Gerry Goffin Carole King-penned “Some of Your Lovin’.” She had her first No. 1 hit in the UK with “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” the English-language version of the 1965 Italian song.

The Silver Collection features three 1966 hits, “Little By Little,” “All I See Is You,” and Goin’ Back,” a nostalgic hit written by Goffin-King. The next year, Springfield released “The Look of Love,” recorded for the spy parody film Casino Royale. Bucharach and David received Academy Award nominations for the song. Other songs from 1967 featured on The Silver Collection are “Give Me Time,” “I’ll Try Anything (To Get You),” and “If You Go Away,” a version of Jacques Brel’s “Ne Me Quitte Pas.” She had one of her biggest hits the following year with ”I Close My Eyes And Count To Ten.”

In the late ’60s, Springfield headed to Memphis. She came away with the hits “Son of a Preacher Man” and a cover of a song written by Randy Newman, “Just One Smile.” The decade ends with a 1970 cover of “How Can I Be Sure,” a pop hit by the American band the Young Rascals.

