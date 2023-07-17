Easy Life To Co-Curate London’s 2023 ‘Roundhouse Rising’ Festival

Easy Life - Photo> Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

London’s Roundhouse Rising Festival is to partner with Easy Life who will take on the role of guest curator, programming a full takeover knowns as ‘Roundhouse Rising Festival x Easy Life’, with their favourite new artists on Saturday, October 14, in addition to playing a headline show in the venue’s iconic main hall.

The world-renowned concert venue in London’s Chalk Farm, The Roundhouse’s Rising Festival 2023 is a three-day flagship event running from October 12-14 with tickets for the shows now on general sale.

Leicester-based indie/R&B group Easy Life issued its debut EP, ‘Junk Food’ in 2020, with the full-length debut Life’s a Beach arriving in 2021, and a second album, Maybe in Another Life, in 2022.

Alongside Easy Life, names announced for Roundhouse Rising include rising trumpet ensemble Poppy Daniels Collective; a hot pot of jazz, fusion, hip-hop and Latin, led by one of London’s most exciting up-and-coming trumpet voices; COLECTIVA who explore the spaces between Afro-Latin music and Jazz while reflecting on themes of sisterhood and female empowerment. And drawing from Italo disco, ’80s new wave, and art-pop, London-based duo Wooze will bring their infectious blend of electro-pop, with more acts to be announced. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Established in 2011, Roundhouse Rising Festival has built a reputation for showcasing the diverse creative talent of the future through its reputable creative programme of performances, workshops and access to industry events and traineeships, driving its dedication to supporting new and emerging artists and young people looking to progress their careers in off-stage music roles. It has proved to be a source of new talent discovery and early-career performances from Little Simz, Jacob Banks, Greentea Peng, Kojey Radical and others.

Lucy Wood, Head of Music at Roundhouse, said in a statement: “We’re so happy to have Easy Life as our curators for Rising Festival this year; their songs and lyrics really speak to their generation, and their love of all kinds of music was clear from the start. They’re keen to support the next generation of talent, including young people from the Roundhouse’s creative programs. We’re also excited to be earmarking even more performance slots for Roundhouse talent than ever before. Watch this space for more exciting announcements!’

