Ella Mai Announces New Album, ‘Do You Still Love Me?’

Do You Still Love Me? Ella Mai poses that loaded question with the title of her forthcoming album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has announced a Feb. 6 release date for her third LP, which is executive produced by her longtime collaborator Mustard.

Though listeners didn’t know it at the time, Mai offered the first preview of Do You Still Love Me? in December 2024, when “Little Things” was released as part of her 3 EP. The album campaign properly kicked into gear last summer with the release of “Tell Her.” Director Cole Santiago’s music video for the track followed in September; the clip visually referenced Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” as a way to communicate a key influence on Mai’s new material. More details on the 14-track Do You Still Love Me? will be released soon.

Mai’s new chapter arrives following a brief stretch spent looking back. In December, the British R&B singer marked the 10th anniversary of her debut EP Troubled with her Did You Miss Me? tour, a series of concerts revisiting intimate venues where she took the stage early in her career. The six-night outing took her to London, Amsterdam, Paris, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles in the weeks leading up to Christmas. She also celebrated the legacy of her early EPs TIME, CHANGE, and READY with a vinyl reissue under the title TIME. CHANGE. READY., bringing the projects back to physical media for the first time in years.

Mai is one of the most successful R&B singers of her generation. The London native has been a consistent hit-maker, landing nine Top 10 singles on the U.S. R&B chart, including the No. 1 hits “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” With “Boo’d Up,” she won Best R&B Song and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She’s also been honored with Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, and more.

