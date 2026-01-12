Ellie Goulding’s ‘Hate Me’ Hits One Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ellie Goulding’s 2019 hit “Hate Me,” the English pop star’s collaboration with U.S. rapper Juice Wrld, has reached one billion streams on Spotify.

“Hate Me” is the third song featuring Goulding to reach this prestigious milestone. “Outside,” her 2014 collaboration with Calvin Harris, and her Grammy-nominated 2015 smash “Love Me Like You Do” – originally recorded for the Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack – are both headed toward two billion streams on the digital platform.

Prior to reaching one billion Spotify streams, “Hate Me” had already been setting new records for the singer. When the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, it meant that Goulding became the British female singer with the most entries on the chart, usurping that record’s previous holder, Adele.

Ellie Goulding, Juice WRLD - Hate Me (Official Video)

Following an additional resurgence due to continued popularity on TikTok, “Hate Me” eventually peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song – which also scored Top 40 success on the U.K. singles chart – has since been certified platinum three times over in North America.

In addition to its success as a standalone single, “Hate Me” featured on Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album Brightest Blue, released through Polydor in July 2020. The album went on to become her third full-length release to top the UK Albums Chart, and it also made the Top 30 of the Billboard 200, becoming Goulding’s fourth consecutive album to be certified gold in North America. The record also spawned a further slew of hit singles including “Worry About Me,” “Power” and “Slow Grenade.”

In addition to her Spotify Billions success, Goulding has also been presented with a BRIT Billions award (for a billion streams of a song in the U.K. alone) for 2023’s “By The End Of The Night.”

