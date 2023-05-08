Elton John Shares ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ From Dodger Stadium

Elton John - Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Elton John’s official YouTube channel has shared his performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” from the last of his three historic performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last November.

The show was the finale of the North American leg of his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and was livestreamed exclusively on Disney Plus. The celebrated 1973 hit that inspired the tour’s title was the final encore of that last show.

Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Live From Dodger Stadium, USA / 2022)

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger were among the many celebrities attending the concert, during which Elton told his adoring audience: “I became successful first in America, and you bought the singles and the albums and the 8-tracks and cassettes, the CDs, and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows which I love more than anything, which is to play live. So, I want to thank you because you made me. Without America, I wouldn’t be here. So, thank you for all the years of love and generosity and loyalty.”

John is now continuing the European leg of the tour, with shows postponed, due to the pandemic, first from 2020 and again from 2021. Tonight (8) he plays the first of three nights at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, and the itinerary reaches the UK on May 30, when he and his band are at London’s O2 Arena. Shows in his home country conclude with his appearance at Glastonbury Festival on June 25.

“There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” he said when the Glastonbury news was announced. “I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.” Farewell Yellow Brick Road is scheduled to end in Stockholm on July 8.

