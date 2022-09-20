Elton John To Perform At White House For Special Event

Elton John - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elton John is scheduled to appear at the White House on Friday, September 23 for a special evening and performance in collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

The performance and corresponding event–which will see John singing to an audience of 2,000 invited guests at the White House’s South Lawn, according to Billboard–is meant to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more,” according to CNN, citing a White House press release.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance Friday, and are scheduled to make comments during the evening.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that Elton John’s last-ever performance in the US this November–third consecutive show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium–will be streamed live on Disney+.

The show will take place at the 56,000-capacity stadium on Sunday, November 20, rounding out the North American leg of John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. For its streaming release, the show will be titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. His other two shows at Dodger Stadium, going down on Thursday November 17 and Saturday 19, will also be filmed, but not streamed.

That footage will instead be used for an upcoming documentary on the tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, which according to Deadline, will be released exclusively on Disney+ after a planned festival run and limited theatrical release.

Helmed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film will also feature archival concert footage, material from John’s “hand-written journals”, and present-day footage of the artist and his family. A release window is yet to be announced by Disney.

