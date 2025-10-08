Elton John Releases 2005 Live Version Of ‘We All Fall In Love Sometimes/Curtains’

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

The forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Elton John’s Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy includes a full disc of bonus material. One of those tracks is out today: a live recording of “We All Fall In Love Sometimes/Curtains” from John’s 2005 tour celebrating Captain Fantastic’s 30th anniversary.

“We All Fall In Love Sometimes” and “Curtains” appear consecutively on the original Captain Fantastic studio album. In concert, John combined them into an epic 10-minute piano power ballad medley. It’s part of a run of six live recordings from the legendary singer-songwriter’s 2005 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Captain Fantastic, which fills up the back half of the new reissue’s second disc. The other half of the bonus disc includes six demos from the album sessions.

We All Fall In Love Sometimes / Curtains (Captain Fantastic Live / 2005)

Due out Oct. 24, Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) is available in 2LP and 2CD versions. The first disc of each package includes the 2016 remaster of the original studio album. The reissue is rounded out by a 28-page booklet including sleeve notes and never-before-seen 1974 diary entries from John. Also coming Oct. 24 is the first ever vinyl release of Live at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975, a recording of the London concert where John gave the Captain Fantastic material its live debut.

Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy was John’s ninth studio album in just six years. Upon its original release in 1975, it became the first album to ever debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the first to be certified Gold based on pre-orders alone. It sold 1.4 million copies in its first four days and remained atop the chart for seven weeks.

Though Captain Fantastic yielded Hot 100 success in the form of No. 4 single “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” the album is less known for hits than for its deeply autobiographical songs chronicling a whirlwind moment for John (Captain Fantastic) and lyricist Bernie Taupin (the Brown Dirt Cowboy). John wrote the music aboard the SS France, the world’s largest passenger ocean liner at the time, in the ship’s music room, the Salon Debussy.

