Elton John’s Eyewear Store Focuses On Exclusive Prizes

Elton John Eyewear has launched a competition offering exclusive opportunities to see his final UK shows on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the chance to meet the superstar.

At the Elton John Eyewear Pop-Up store at 59 Greek Street in London’s Soho district, every frame purchased will earn the chance to win one of three prizes. These are a pair of tickets to Elton’s final London show on the tour, at The O2 next week (May 30), plus a meet and greet; two tickets to the Glastonbury Festival, where he is headlining the Sunday night bill on the Pyramid Stage on June 25; or two tickets to the last show on the epic tour, at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on July 8. The post on Elton’s Facebook page announcing the contest says: “Good luck and get your frame before the first winner is selected this Friday [26].”

As he continues to champion new artists on his weekly Rocket Hour show on Apple Music, Elton this week played two tracks by English singer-songwriter Saint Harison, whose lost a friend EP is now on release. “What a voice!!” said John of the rising artist from Southampton, whose vocals are indeed as striking as his pink hair. The show also featured new music from FLO, Stephen Sanchez, and the Chemical Brothers, as well as the rocking recent single “only wanna dance” by San Diego band almost monday.

His Rocket Hour playlist, full of adventurous and eclectic song choices as ever, also included Tanya Tucker’s “Kindness,” one of the upfront singles from her forthcoming Sweet Western Sound album, out on June 2; Natalie Merchant’s “Come On Aphrodite,” featuring Abena Koomson-Davis, from Merchant’s recently-released Keep Your Courage album; and old-school soul man Lee Fields’ current Daptone single “Waiting On The Sidelines.” The show finished with a classic from Elton’s soul collection, the O’Jays’ “For The Love Of Money.”

