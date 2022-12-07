Emily King Looks Towards 2023 With ‘This Year’

Emily King - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Emily King has returned with the release of “This Year”–an upbeat song that will surely become a 2023 anthem for dedicated listeners and new fans alike. “This Year” follows Emily’s three Grammy nominations for her album Scenery and follow-up single “See Me.”

Emily also shared a lyric video for “This Year” and encouraged fans to embrace every word as they enter their next twelve months of relationships, adventures, and self-motivation. “I wrote ‘This Year’ last New Year’s Eve after realizing I’d spent most of my time vying for the attention of someone who couldn’t love me back,” Emily shares.

Emily King - This Year (Official Lyric Video)

“This Year” was written by King and her longtime collaborator/recording partner Jeremy Most. The song was produced by Most and mixed by Tom Elmhirst (Frank Ocean, Adele, Jamie XX).

Emily is set to celebrate the release of her new song with a special New Year’s Eve full-band performance at World Café Live in Philadelphia with special guest Kevin Garrett. Tickets are available now.

Scenery is King’s third studio album, and the follow-up to 2015’s The Switch. It was a hit upon release, peaking at No.6 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums. The song “Look at Me Now” gained a nomination for Best R&B Song and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the aforementioned 2020 Grammy Awards.

The album also earned rave reviews, with Pitchfork writing, “A decade into her career and now on her third album, King’s distinctive, breathy staccato seems to have found a suitable ecosystem. Since 2007’s sincere East Side Story and 2015’s flirtatious The Switch, King has stretched a bit. Having found a frothy groove in her intricate blend of R&B and soul, she sounds like she has room to breathe. The unassuming, seductive “Caliche” could be a study in vocalizing a soft touch. There’s a cotton-candy composition to King’s voice: It’s full and crystalline and sweet and floating.”

