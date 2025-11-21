ADVERTISEMENT
Erykah Badu’s ‘Mama’s Gun’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Reissues

In addition to the vinyl reissues, ‘Mama’s Gun’ is the subject of a special new Spotify Session.

Published on

Erykah Badu - Mamas Gun
Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Mama’s Gun, the iconic sophomore album from neo-soul queen Erykah Badu, is getting two special vinyl reissues in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The first of the vinyl editions is a 2LP set, pressed on Gold Black Ice vinyl. It features alternative artwork, a redesigned gatefold, and a special exclusive lithograph. The second pressing is the newest entry into UMe’s Vinylphyle series. This edition features the album’s first ever hi-res remaster since its original CD release, sourced from the original production tapes. The 2LP, which features new liner notes put together by Badu herself, was cut by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound Nashville and pressed at RTI on 180g Black Vinyl.

Jodeci - 30th Anniversary
Jodeci - 30th Anniversary
Jodeci - 30th Anniversary

As part of the anniversary celebration, Badu also recorded a Mama’s Gun Spotify Session, which is now live. The 50 minute set brings the visionary artist back into the studio to reimagine tracks from the album like “Didn’t Cha Know” and “…& On.” The set also boasts a special appearance from Thundercat on the bass, and sees Badu in conversation with DJ Quik. The session also includes members of Badu’s original Mama’s Gun band.

Click to load video

Originally released in 2000, Mama’s Gun was acclaimed upon its release and continues to be a favorite among neo-soul fans and artists that have begun creating in the years since. Single “Bag Lady” became Badu’s first top ten single on the Billboard Hot 100, and was also nominated for two Grammy Awards at the 2001 ceremony. In 2002, “Didn’t Cha Know” also received a nomination for “Best R&B Song.”

Reflecting on the album years later in a conversation with Mark Ronson for The Fader, Badu revealed that she really didn’t know that the album would go on to become such a huge deal. “I was real green,” she recalled of recording the sophomore album. “I mean, I just knew what I liked, and I wanted to be around people who supported my will and my ideas and understood them and could complete my musical sentences and tell the same jokes and just relate to [the] same shit.” Clearly, a lot of people related to where Badu was in her life at the time, and a quarter-century later, they still do.

Grab the 2LP color vinyl reissue of Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun here. Order the Vinylpyhle pressing here.

