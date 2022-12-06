Evanescence Score Diamond Certification For Debut Album ‘Fallen’

Evanescence – Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Evanescence have scored a diamond certification for their 2003 debut album, Fallen, nearly 20 years after its release.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified the band’s breakout record as diamond, confirming that has sold over 10 million units in the US. It was previously certified triple platinum at the end of 2003, selling more than 3 million units.

Fallen featured the massive hit single “Bring Me To Life,” which hit the top spot in the UK and peaked at No.5 on the US Billboard Hot 100, alongside other singles, including “Going Under,” “My Immortal,” and “Everybody’s Fool.”

Its release followed the demo album Origin, which was shared in 2000. Fallen made Evanescence into overnight rock stars and scored five nominations at the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004. They were shortlisted for Album Of The Year, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Hard Rock Performance, and Best New Artist and went on to win the latter two categories.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the seminal record, with the band already confirmed to celebrate the milestone at a handful of festivals around the world. They will appear at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany, the UK’s Download, and Las Vegas’ Sick New World, while they will also join Muse on their North American tour.

The dates will follow a massive summer tour held this year in collaboration with nu-metal icons Korn. Before the run of dates kicked off, Korn’s Jonathan Davis explained: “We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out.

“Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

