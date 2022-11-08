Korn, Killing Joke Confirmed For Inaugural ‘Sick New World’ Festival

Korn - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

‘Sick New World’ looks to be the latest fully stacked rock festival set in Las Vegas, Nevada for next year. Similar to the Las Vegas held emo-punk festival ‘When We Were Young,’ Sick New World’s bill is absolutely filled to the brim with top tier bands, all of whom stretch across over three decades of rock music.

Differentiating itself from ‘When We Were Young, the theme of ‘Sick New World’s bill seems to be focused on hard rock, alternative and metal bands, specifically with its headliners System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus and with the inclusion of post-punk/alt-rock legends Killing Joke and The Sisters Of Mercy.

Additionally, this festival is making more an effort in providing younger bands better positioning on the bill as well, showcasing bands such as Turnstile, Spiritbox, Scowl, and Fiddlehead to name a few. However, ‘Sick New World’ is banking on the same mid-90’s early 2000’s nostalgia that was seen at this year’s When Were Young Festival, albeit Sick New World is doing so whilst catering toward the heavy music crowd.

Elsewhere, Ministry, Filter, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, HEALTH, Flyleaf (reunited with original vocalist Lacey Sturm), Machine Girl, KMFDM, Melvins, Cradle Of Filth, Body Count, Placebo, She Wants Revenge, Monster Magnet, Narrow Head, Ville Valo and Superheaven are also on the bill. And right there near the top of the poster sit Death Grips, in what for now stands as their first live show since 2019.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 p.m. PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.

For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, visit the event’s official website.