Fairport Convention’s Cropredy Convention Returns In August 2022

Fairport Convention - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

After a two-year hiatus, Fairport Convention’s Cropredy Convention returns with a fantastic lineup. The roster includes host band Fairport Convention, singer/songwriter Richard Thompson, Trevor Horn Band, Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited, the legendary Clannad, Emily Barker, Turin Brakes, Martyn Joseph, Matthews Southern Comfort, The Sharon Shannon Quartet and Seth Lakeman.

The three-day family-friendly festival was last staged in 2019. Now after two postponements due to Covid-19, the event is back bigger, better and more blissful than ever.

Renowned as Oxfordshire’s biggest and best celebration of multi-genre music, the, event will be staged on Thursday 11, Friday 12 and Saturday 13 August on its traditional farmland site on the outskirts of Cropredy village. Tickets are on sale from Fairport Convention’s official website, which also features a complete itinerary of the performances for the festival’s three days.

Fairport Convention has been making great music for over fifty-five years. Credited with originating British folk-rock music, the band has been through many changes but the current members retain a passion for live performance.

Fairport Convention has attracted critical acclaim: the band has won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award; Radio 2 listeners voted Fairport’s ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’; and their story has been celebrated with a major documentary on Sky Arts television. Fairport Convention features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

Cropredy is a pretty village five miles north of Banbury in Oxfordshire. Every August, its inhabitants welcome an invasion of up to 20,000 music-lovers for Fairport’s Cropredy Convention.

