ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
SIGN UP

Florence + The Machine Detail The Making of ‘Everybody Scream’ Video

The band gives fans an inside look at the video for their new album’s title track in a Vevo Footnotes clip.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Everybody Scream is almost upon us. With Florence + The Machine’s new album just days away, the band is giving fans an inside look at the video for the title track.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

Given its themes of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror, the follow-up to 2022’s Dance Fever is appropriately due out on Halloween. As the lead single and debut music video, “Everybody Scream” set the tone for the project.

In a new Vevo Footnotes featurette, the “Everybody Scream” video is annotated by behind-the-scenes stories from singer-songwriter Florence Welch and director Autumn de Wilde. Welch begins by detailing her team of collaborators, referred to as the Indie Avengers: Mark Bowen from IDLES, Mitski, and Aaron Dessner of the National. She then reveals that she chose the title because she was seeking a phrase that rhymed with Florence + The Machine.

Florence + The Machine - The Making of 'Everybody Scream' | Vevo Footnotes

Click to load video

“Mitski came to the studio, and she said, ‘I think this song is about your intimacy with the stage and why people always keep coming back there,’” Welch revealed. “And the song just evolved from there.”

As for the video, it continues a partnership between Welch and de Wilde dating back to the “Big God” video in 2018. “When I met Autumn it was immediate kinship, immediate love,” Welch said. “We see femininity in the same way. We both see physicality and dance and costume and attention to detail.”

Reciprocating that sentiment, de Wilde said, “Florence’s music is like a cinematic big bang. I don’t try to capture it, it just completely consumes my imagination and then propels me at 100rpm into her new universe. We seem to create together almost as if we are making a movie.”

In this case, that film involves “a series of mythical characters for Florence and her ‘witch choir’ to face off with,” set in a gothic countryside landscape. They pulled inspiration from sources like It Follows, Rosemary’s Baby, Suspiria, Once Upon A Time In The West, and The Wicker Man. These and other factoids are placed alongside remarkable “Everybody Scream” scenes throughout the Vevo Footnotes clip.

Shop for Florence + The Machine’s music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
Best Nico Songs - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Best Nico Songs: 20 Enigmatic Classics From The Original Chelsea Girl
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top