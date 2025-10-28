Florence + The Machine Detail The Making of ‘Everybody Scream’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Everybody Scream is almost upon us. With Florence + The Machine’s new album just days away, the band is giving fans an inside look at the video for the title track.

Given its themes of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror, the follow-up to 2022’s Dance Fever is appropriately due out on Halloween. As the lead single and debut music video, “Everybody Scream” set the tone for the project.

In a new Vevo Footnotes featurette, the “Everybody Scream” video is annotated by behind-the-scenes stories from singer-songwriter Florence Welch and director Autumn de Wilde. Welch begins by detailing her team of collaborators, referred to as the Indie Avengers: Mark Bowen from IDLES, Mitski, and Aaron Dessner of the National. She then reveals that she chose the title because she was seeking a phrase that rhymed with Florence + The Machine.

Florence + The Machine - The Making of 'Everybody Scream' | Vevo Footnotes

“Mitski came to the studio, and she said, ‘I think this song is about your intimacy with the stage and why people always keep coming back there,’” Welch revealed. “And the song just evolved from there.”

As for the video, it continues a partnership between Welch and de Wilde dating back to the “Big God” video in 2018. “When I met Autumn it was immediate kinship, immediate love,” Welch said. “We see femininity in the same way. We both see physicality and dance and costume and attention to detail.”

Reciprocating that sentiment, de Wilde said, “Florence’s music is like a cinematic big bang. I don’t try to capture it, it just completely consumes my imagination and then propels me at 100rpm into her new universe. We seem to create together almost as if we are making a movie.”

In this case, that film involves “a series of mythical characters for Florence and her ‘witch choir’ to face off with,” set in a gothic countryside landscape. They pulled inspiration from sources like It Follows, Rosemary’s Baby, Suspiria, Once Upon A Time In The West, and The Wicker Man. These and other factoids are placed alongside remarkable “Everybody Scream” scenes throughout the Vevo Footnotes clip.

