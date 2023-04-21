Listen To Florence + The Machine’s ‘Mermaids’ From Expanded ‘Dance Fever’

Florence + The Machine - Photo: Autumn de Wilde

Florence + The Machine’s new song “Mermaids” is now on release, alongside the Complete Edition of the 2022 album Dance Fever.

The track has recently been teased with cryptic images and lyrics, and now arrives in its “full gory glory” with a new lyric video, and as one of the additions to Florence’s fifth UK No.1 album. It’s accompanied on the Complete Edition by spoken word poem versions of the album tracks “King,” “My Love,” and “Cassandra.”

Florence + The Machine - Mermaids (Official Lyric Video)

“Mermaids” was written and produced by Florence and Dave Bayley, who started work on it during their sessions for Dance Fever. They completed the song when Florence was recovering from her broken foot. The song is a cautionary tale of the mythical sea creatures “morphing with English girls rolling around their cities with reckless abandon – embracing their one night on the shore and dancing like they’ve never danced before.”

The lyrics speak of “the dancefloor filling with blood, but oh lord, you’ve never been so in love”, and the “cheerful oblivion” that comes with drink, drugs and a desperate desire to belong, love and be loved without regret or consequence.

Florence + The Machine will be back live action in the UK and Ireland across the summer. Festival performances are scheduled in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Musgrave Park, Cork on June 26, Malahide Castle in Dublin (27), and Ormeau Park in Belfast (28). A headline performance is also on the itinerary at Boardmasters in Cornwall on August 13.

Those dates are part of an extensive international tour that includes two dates at Music Is The Answer in Rio de Janeiro on May 28 and June 4, with numerous other shows stretching into early September. Full dates and details are at Florence’s official website.

The full tracklist of Dance Fever – The Complete Edition is:

King

Free

Choreomania

Back In Town

Girls Against God

Dream Girl Evil

Prayer Factory

Cassandra

Heaven Is Here

Daffodil

My Love

Restraint

The Bomb

Mermaids

Morning Elvis

King (Poem Version)

My Love (Poem Version

Cassandra (Poem Version)