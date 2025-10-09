Four Classic Ringo Starr Albums To Receive Color Vinyl Reissues

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Ringo Starr’s first four solo albums are set to be reissued on special colored vinyl. These releases include Sentimental Journey (1970) on Buttermilk Yellow vinyl; Beaucoups Of Blues (1970) on Baby Blue vinyl; Ringo (1973) on Molten Lava vinyl; and Goodnight Vienna (1974) on Psychedelic Waves vinyl.

Starr’s first solo album, Sentimental Journey, features the beloved title track plus 11 classic covers from the Great American Songbook. Ringo’s first step out on his own was a look back at the songs he grew up listening to, recalling fond memories of singing with relatives at family parties. Produced by George Martin, it was Ringo who suggested that they ‘take a sentimental journey.’

The follow-up, Beaucoups Of Blues, was also released in 1970. It was recorded over just two days in Nashville and produced by Pete Drake. The album features the swinging country-folk title track plus 11 original country tunes delivered in Ringo’s inimitable style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starr’s third LP, simply titled Ringo, was released three years later. Widely considered his greatest studio album of the era, Ringo was produced by Richard Perry and features contributions from all of his former bandmates. Additionally, it features the massive hits “Photograph,” “I’m The Greatest” and “Oh, My My.” This new edition also features the original 24-page booklet in a gatefold jacket.

On Ringo’s fourth studio album Goodnight Vienna, he found himself once again collaborating with some greats: John Lennon, Sir Elton John, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Robbie Robertson, and Harry Nilsson. Produced by Richard Perry, the LP features the title track and other standouts like “No-No Song,” “Only You (And You Alone),” and “Occapella.”

In a statement announcing the reissues, Bruce Resnikoff, the President & CEO of UMe, explained how “for decades, Ringo has shaped music and inspired audiences worldwide, revered for his artistry and for his mission to spread peace and love around the world. We are honored to be entrusted with preserving his body of work, from his early work to his solo albums throughout the years. These reissues highlight his depth, his creativity and his lasting cultural impact.”

In other Ringo news, he recently wrapped up a celebrated tour with his All-Star band. The run began in Chicago on September 10 and concluded with a six-date residency at Las Vegas casino and music venue The Venetian from September 17 – 27.

Order Ringo Starr’s first four solo LPs on vinyl now.