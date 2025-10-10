ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
SIGN UP

New Frank Zappa ‘1978 Halloween’ Box Set Set For Release

The ‘Halloween 78’ Super Deluxe Costume box set is out on October 24.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Frank Zappa’s love for Halloween is just as well-known as his legendary, genre-bending music. In honor of the holiday, the late multi-hyphenate artist is getting a new box set.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

Titled Halloween 78, the release is headlined by a Super Deluxe Costume edition, which features a newly mixed and mastered version of Zappa’s Halloween show from 1978 at New York City’s The Palladium. It spans across five CDs that are housed in signature spooky packaging, showing Zappa donning a ‘70s-inspired devil mask, along with a pitchfork with a UV light (which illuminates “secrets” within the packaging), and a grimoire book featuring concert photos by Lynn Goldsmith, liners and technical notes by Travers and bespoke artwork by Fantoons (who also designed the mask).

Inside Zappa Halloween: Joe Travers' Deep Dive Into the Box Sets

Click to load video

Along with the box set, there will be two vinyl releases and a 1CD edition, both containing excerpted concert performances and booklets featuring photos and artwork.

The first 2LP is on 180-gram “Candy Corn” color vinyl with a pop-out paper mask, gatefold packaging, and a booklet with rare photos and bespoke art. The second 2LP is on 180-gram “Blood Spatter” color vinyl, housed in gatefold packaging. The 1CD disc features 15 performances from the four-hour concert, while the Digital Deluxe version has all of the tracks in the 5CD edition and a digital booklet.

The Halloween 78 box set follows a special tradition. With Halloween being Zappa’s favorite holiday, he turned All Hallows’ Eve into an annual concert ritual in New York City. Every year, Zappa would play a run of shows over multiple nights during the holiday. The tradition likely began in New Jersey in 1972, moved to Chicago in 1973, and found its home in New York City by 1974. In 1979, the shows were used as footage in 1979’s Baby Snakes – The Movie.

Halloween 78 marks the first Zappa costume box set in five years. It is the fourth in the series, which began in 2017 with Halloween 77 (Frank Zappa costume), which was followed by 2019’s Halloween 73 (FRANKenZAPPA) and 2020’s Halloween 81 (Count Frankula).

Shop for FRANK ZAPPA’s music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
John Lennon
John Lennon
Power To The People
Super Deluxe Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes
Amorica
5LP Super Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top