Frank Zappa’s ‘The Real Frank Zappa Book’ Now Available Exclusively On Audible

Frank Zappa - Photo: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Frank Zappa’s The Real Frank Zappa Book is now available exclusively on Audible. The book enables fans to tap into the rare audio opportunity of a peek into the life of the legendary Frank Zappa – one of the most influential, innovative, and controversial musical artists in rock.

Ahmet Zappa, one of Frank Zappa’s sons, will be providing the audio narration, so gather around your favorite listening device to hear Ahmet narrate his father’s take on everything from politics to beer.

First published by Simon & Schuster in 1989, The Real Frank Zappa Book – written by Zappa with assistance from Peter Occhiogrosso – is the second-best way to expose yourself to the particular genius of Frank Zappa (“Music is The Best,” after all) – through his own words.

In addition to being an innovative and prolific American composer, band leader, guitar legend, and producer, Zappa was an orator of no small ability or scope. He was known for his ability to expound at great length (and to hilarious effect) on any number of topics. The Real Frank Zappa Book faithfully captures this side of its author, composed of essays on everything from his background and upbringing to music, the music business, politics, capitalism, raising children, and more.

Zappa takes the opportunity to dispel some of the most pervasive rumors that surrounded him right up to (and even persist after) his death in 1993 (no he didn’t do drugs). If you’re familiar with the man, you will be able to hear his distinctive enunciations (aided by the bold-facing of certain words and Zappaisms) as you read the assorted road stories, his views on making music for a living, and scenes from two–count them, two–organized hearings on obscenity in music. Of course, the chapter titles speak for themselves and include such Zappa winners as “All About Schmucks,” “Marriage (As a Dada Concept),” and “America Drinks and Goes Marching.”

The Real Frank Zappa Book has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Vanity Fair described it as “An autobiography of mostly hilarious stories…fireside war tales from the big bad days of the rockin’ sixties…primer of the sonic avant-garde, the book bashes favorite Zappa targets and dashes a few myths about the man.” The New York Post declared, “This book belongs in every home.”

