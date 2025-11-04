ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce 2026 Tour Dates

The next leg of the Baddest Show On Earth Tour will take the rockers across North America next March and April.

Published on

Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have always been bad to the bone, and lately they’ve been putting on the baddest show on Earth. Fresh off a successful run of 2025 shows, the band has announced the first 2026 leg of their Baddest Show On Earth Tour.

“When we decided to call this tour ‘The Baddest Show On Earth,’ we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” Thorogood says in a new statement. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”

George Thorogood & The Destroyers - Bad To The Bone

Click to load video

The next round of Destroyers shows will take them across North America in March and April, starting at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA on March 6 and wrapping up at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa on April 4. Other stops on the 21-date outing include Nashville, Calgary, and Napa. Some of the shows will feature support from Canyon Lights or the Robert Cray Band.

Thorogood is world-renowned for his no frills, all thrills approach to rock ‘n’ roll. Backed by his longtime band of Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone), the Delaware-born rocker is still going strong more than 8,000 shows into his career. The Baddest Show On Earth Tour will continue to feature Thorogood favorites like “Bad To The Bone,” “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “Move It On Over,” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

This has been a huge year for Thorogood and the Destroyers. They’ve hit the road with Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top and John Fogerty, performed at halftime of a Las Vegas Raiders game, and premiered a new PBS special, Recorded Live at Analog. Additionally, Thorogood’s guitar went on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Shop for George Thorogood’s music on vinyl or CD now.

