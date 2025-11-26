Grand Ole Opry Set For 100th Anniversary Livestream

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The historic venue The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first broadcast with a global livestream of two exciting shows. One hundred years after the first performance on November 28, 1925, the shows will be available to watch on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

November 28, 2025 will mark exactly 100 years since the evening a single fiddle tune performed by Uncle Jimmy Thompson marked the first ever performance at the famed Nashville venue. To celebrate, artists like Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, and Jamey Johnson will be performing in honor of the anniversary.

“It’s truly amazing to me to think that what began as a regional radio broadcast on Nov. 28, 1925 is thriving more today than ever before and that exactly 100 years after that first performance, fans will be able to see and hear the celebration wherever they are around the globe,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “Families will be able to come together this Thanksgiving weekend and celebrate 100 years however they want—by tuning in on WSM or Sirius XM radio or by watching via Opry social media and YouTube. We promise a show that rises to the occasion of having been a century in the making.”

Opry members set to to appear include its longest-serving member, Bill Anderson, and the show’s most recent inductee, Kathy Mattea. Anderson has become one of the most celebrated legends in the genre and a staple of MCA Nashville, thanks to celebrated releases like Bill Anderson Sings Country Heart Songs (1962) and Still (1963).

Other artists set to be included are highlighted by Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Mark Willis, Dustin Lynch, Mattea, Charlie McCoy, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, Gary Mule Deer, Lorrie Morgan, Riders In The Sky, Steven Curtis Chapman, Henry Cho, John Conlee, Dailey & Vincent, The Gatlin Brothers, The Isaacs, Scotty McCreery, Ricky Skaggs, Don Schlitz, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, The Whites, and more.

