Greentea Peng Returns With New Mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’

Greentea Peng has returned with her latest project, the 10-track mixtape GREENZONE 108. The record arrives via EMI Records featuring the previously released singles “Your Mind,” “Stuck in the Middle,” and “Look To Him.”

GREENZONE 108 follows the British neo-soul artist’s 2021 debut MAN MADE. Its title comes from an experience Greentea Peng had at a Gypsy King fight. There, she was sitting in a green area that made her feel “fully in the zone.” The numerical portion is a nod to its function as a “holy number representing spiritual completion.”

Greentea Peng created GREENZONE 108 with a slate of collaborators, including Nat Powers, Jon Mills, MJ Cole and Swindle, and St Francis Hotel. Throughout the mixtape, the musician explores the sonic palettes of live instrumentation and unconventional sounds.

“GREENZONE 108 is a free-flowing, open field of expression,” Greentea Peng shared in a press release. “A collection of works accumulated over a transitional period of my life. An elevation of sorts from MAN MADE, in the sense that so much has changed and formed in the 2 years since that conception.”

Greentea Peng - Top Steppa (Official Audio)

She added: “GREENZONE108 is freer, less formed, and more of an open dialogue/ space exploring all different types of topics from spirituality and originality to mental health and politricks hence why this is a mixtape and not an album.”

Since making her debut, Greentea Peng has been very intentional about the presentation and reception of her music. Though she has often been compared to Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse, her sights are not set on achieving their same level of public notoriety.

“I have no interest in being a pop star or a household name,” she told The Guardian last year. “As soon as it starts to feel like it’s about anything other than the music, that’s when I’ll take a step back.”

Stream or purchase GREENZONE 108.