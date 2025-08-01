ADVERTISEMENT
Halsey Reveals New 10th Anniversary Editions Of ‘BADLANDS’

Since its release in 2015, every single song on ‘BADLANDS’ has received gold, platinum, or multi-platinum certification.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe/Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Halsey will release three editions of her debut album, BADLANDS, next month to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut record. The BADLANDS DECADE EDITION, BADLANDS – Live From Webster Hall, and the BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY vinyl are all due out on August 29th, and available for pre-order now.

BADLANDS was originally released on August 28, 2015, and centered on a fictional dystopian society, which Halsey has described as a metaphor for her mental state during the writing process. The 11-track record debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Since 2015, BADLANDS has sold over 3 million units in the US and generated over 9 billion streams worldwide. The album has the distinction of having every track certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum by the RIAA. BADLANDS’ singles include “Ghost,” “New Americana,” “Colors,” and “Castle.” The track “Gasoline,” which appeared only on the deluxe edition, has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify.

BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY will be released as a triple-disc vinyl featuring the original album, a series of orchestral versions, previously-unreleased demos, official remixes, and rare vault tracks. BADLANDS – Live From Webster Hall captures Halsey’s 2019 performance at the New York venue, and marked her first-ever live album. This is BADLANDS – Live From Webster Hall’s first physical release.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Halsey said of the anniversary. “So much has happened in the last decade, but BADLANDS remains the most exciting musical journey of my life. I have so many unbelievable things planned for this month to celebrate the album that changed my life and introduced me to the fans I’ll love forever.”

The announcement follows Halsey’s recent “FOR MY LAST TRICK” tour, which supported her fifth studio album, 2024’s The Great Impersonator. The tour’s supporting acts included Evanescense, Alvvays, Alameda, Del Water Gap and Magdalena Bay—it kicked off in Concord, Massachusetts on May 10 and will conclude in Istanbul, Turkey on August 28th, just a day before the release of the new BADLANDS editions.

Order the 10th anniversary editions of Halsey’s BADLANDS now.

