Ice Cube Announces Tour With Cypress Hill And The Game

Ice Cube - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Ice Cube has announced details of a 2023 UK and Ireland tour in the winter with support from Cypress Hill and The Game.

Fans unable to catch the tour will still have an opportunity to check out Ice Cube live, though. On Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, Friday, August 11, in Hip Hop’s birthplace, The Bronx, the genre’s biggest names will come together for a legendary, celebratory concert: Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium.

The can’t-miss milestone event will feature Run DMC’s “Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off” performance, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more talent to be announced. A “Queens of Hip Hop” set will feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more.

Additional performers include: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said Run. “Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…‘Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC about the show.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative—a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.

Visit Ice Cube’s official website for more information.

Ice Cube December Tour Dates:

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

9 – Dublin, 3Arena

11 – London, O2 Arena

12 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena