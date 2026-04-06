SIGN UP

ILLENIUM Shares ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ Video

The visual brings the collaborative single to life with cinematic imagery.

Published on

Illenium Odyssey
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

ILLENIUM has released the official music video for “Don’t Want Your Love” with Ellie Goulding, expanding the story around one of the standout tracks from his latest album Odyssey. The new visual arrives as the single continues to build momentum and gives fans a fresh entry point into the world of the album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Co-written by Charli XCX, Albert Hype, and Lost Boy, “Don’t Want Your Love” was one of the first songs identified for the project and helped establish the direction of the record.

Directed by BABY and produced by Freddie Hill, the clip translates the song’s themes into a sleek, cinematic setting. Goulding’s vocal performance remains front and center throughout, while ILLENIUM’s production drives the emotional arc of the video.

ILLENIUM, Ellie Goulding - Don't Want Your Love

Click to load video

The video also lands amid a major live moment for the artist. In recent days, ILLENIUM finished bringing Odyssey to Sphere in Las Vegas through a high-profile run of shows. He became just the second electronic artist to headline the immersive venue, and garnered positive notices from outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. The success follows on from previous live music landmarks. In 2021, for instance, ILLENIUM was the first electronic dance music artist to headline a football stadium. (Also in Las Vegas.) Just two years later, he headlined the largest non-festival dance music concert in North America ever in Denver. More recently, ILLENIUM won Pop-Dance Anthem of the Year at the 2026 Electronic Dance Music Awards for “Forever” with Tom Grennan and Alana.

Listen to Illenium’s Odyssey here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
Ringo Starr - Long Long Road
Ringo Starr
Long Long Road
(Ultraviolet Dream) 1LP
ORDER NOW
KISS - Destroyer
KISS
Destroyer (50th Anniversary)
Liquid-Filled 1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top