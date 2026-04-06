ILLENIUM Shares ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

ILLENIUM has released the official music video for “Don’t Want Your Love” with Ellie Goulding, expanding the story around one of the standout tracks from his latest album Odyssey. The new visual arrives as the single continues to build momentum and gives fans a fresh entry point into the world of the album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Co-written by Charli XCX, Albert Hype, and Lost Boy, “Don’t Want Your Love” was one of the first songs identified for the project and helped establish the direction of the record.

Directed by BABY and produced by Freddie Hill, the clip translates the song’s themes into a sleek, cinematic setting. Goulding’s vocal performance remains front and center throughout, while ILLENIUM’s production drives the emotional arc of the video.

ILLENIUM, Ellie Goulding - Don't Want Your Love

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The video also lands amid a major live moment for the artist. In recent days, ILLENIUM finished bringing Odyssey to Sphere in Las Vegas through a high-profile run of shows. He became just the second electronic artist to headline the immersive venue, and garnered positive notices from outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. The success follows on from previous live music landmarks. In 2021, for instance, ILLENIUM was the first electronic dance music artist to headline a football stadium. (Also in Las Vegas.) Just two years later, he headlined the largest non-festival dance music concert in North America ever in Denver. More recently, ILLENIUM won Pop-Dance Anthem of the Year at the 2026 Electronic Dance Music Awards for “Forever” with Tom Grennan and Alana.

Listen to Illenium’s Odyssey here.