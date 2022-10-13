‘In The Blood’ Documentary Charts Darryl Jones’ Life In The Rolling Stones And Beyond

Darryl Jones - Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

A new documentary about Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones features one of the last recorded interviews with their late drummer Charlie Watts. Also featuring contributions by bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, Darryl Jones: In The Blood is now on a limited run in US theaters and is available on such streaming platforms as Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The film, directed by Eric Hamburg, describes the life of the revered, Chicago-born musician, including his days working with Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter Gabriel, and Madonna, and his continuing tenure with the Stones. He joined the band as replacement for Bill Wyman in 1993. The trailer can be seen here:

Darryl Jones: In the Blood | Official Trailer

Watts says in the documentary: “In a band, you have to get on with everyone, really, and Darryl is one of those people who – he’s very easy to work with and very pleasant to be around.” Richards describes him as “one of the best bass players in the world.”

Said Hamburg at a Q&A for the project in Santa Monica: “It’s not an easy thing to replace someone who is a founding member of a band like the Stones [Wyman actually joined soon after the group’s earliest gigs, in 1962]. “And yet Darryl was able to do it. I don’t know if they could have gone on for the last 30 years if they hadn’t had Darryl Jones playing with them.

“This is not like you see so many movies about ‘This guy was a great musician, but he got strung out and he overdosed and he died, or was in a plane crash or whatever,’” he continued. “This is a movie about a very inspiring person. And, so I wanted to keep the focus on that…I hope the film will inspire young people to pick up an instrument and play and write music.”

Jones noted of his relationship with the Stones: “Hopefully not to sound too arrogant, but I’ve never really felt like a rookie with these guys. When I played with them for the first time, I thought to myself, ‘that really felt good to me, and if it felt as good to them as it felt to me, I will hear from them again,’ and I did.”

