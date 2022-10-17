ITZY Announce First Original English-Language Single, ‘Boys Like You’

ITZY – Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

ITZY have announced details of their first original English-language single, “Boys Like You,” which will arrive later this week.

The track will be shared as a “pre-release” track for an upcoming record that has yet to be announced. It will be released on Friday (October 21) at 1pm KST (12am EST).

A post confirming the single on ITZY’s social media accounts was decorated with Halloween-themed illustrations, including menacing pumpkin faces and claw-like handprints infringing on an image of a cake. The single’s title is piped onto the dessert, with its final word and marking around it messily smudged.

“Boys Like You” follows the five-piece’s most recent comeback, Checkmate, which arrived in July. That record scored the JYP Entertainment girl group their highest position on the Billboard 200 so far, landing at No.8.

Checkmate sold 33,000 equivalent album units in the first week of release, with a total of 31,000 of those units being made up of album sales. According to Billboard, 98 percent of the first-week sales for Checkmate were comprised of CDs, with digital album sales accounting for the other two percent of the total.

The EP – ITZY’s sixth so far – was led by the single “Sneakers” – a bright electro-pop track that encourages listeners to keep running forward. “I want to run freely, others’ eyes are on me,” they sing on the track. “But I don’t care now/I don’t know how far I’ll go/But I’ll start right now.”

The group will take their current world tour to the US, kicking off a run of dates in the country at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on October 26. The shows will wrap up in New York on November 13. Today (October 17), more dates for the tour were added for 2023, with concerts upcoming in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok in January. For more details and tickets, visit ITZY’s official website.

Pre-order “Boys Like You.”