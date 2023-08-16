Jacob Collier, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile Team For Two Intimate London Shows

Chris Thile, Jacob Collier and Madison Cunningham - Photo courtesy of Joe Baxter PR

British multi-instrumentalist and singer Jacob Collier, Grammy-winning LA-based singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, and virtuoso mandolinist and singer Chris Thile will join forces this month for two intimate shows in London this month. The trio will perform at the Union Chapel on Thursday, August 31.

Having performed together at a hugely acclaimed concert with members of the New York Philharmonic at the Lincoln Center earlier on this year, the trio will reunite for a genre-spanning, shape-shifting evening of boundary-pushing music.

Described by Rolling Stone as “a new spin on West Coast folk-rock, with classical tendencies, electric guitars, jazz-school chord changes and alt-rock strut all living under the same roof”, Madison Cunningham is a much-lauded singer and guitarist whose latest album Revealer was released in 2022 and went on to win the Grammy for Best Folk Album.

Maverick mandolinist Chris Thile, an artist seemingly at home in any genre from bluegrass to folk to jazz and classical, has enjoyed a storied career that has seen no less than 23 Grammy nominations and 4 Grammy wins and the Union Chapel show comes amidst a UK/European tour with platinum-selling trio Nickel Creek.

Jacob Collier’s career continues to hit stratospheric heights and in the last few months alone he made his Glastonbury debut, has seen his audience choir videos garner hundreds of millions of views, and his “Djesse” world tour is currently making its way across Europe and the US including a headline show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in September.

Last month, the multi-instrumentalist released his latest single “WELLLL,” an anthemic, guitar-driven ode to intuition. Although not unexpected given the 28-year-old Londoner’s expansive, boundary-pushing journey to date, “WELLLL” once again finds Collier making a musical handbrake turn and speeding into unchartered sonic territory with its feverish blend of rock, pop and post-punk. Co-written with US singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who also contributes backing vocals.

Collier previously duetted with Cunningham on a cover of Gillian Welch’s “One Little Song” and performed a run at the Blue Note New York with Thile in 2022. All widely regarded as true musical innovators in their own right, the trio’s Union Chapel show promises a unique evening of unrivalled musicianship and a diverse repertoire featuring a varied selection of material including unexpected covers and reimagined original compositions.

“An Evening With Jacob Collier, Madison Cunningham And Chris Thile” is at Union Chapel in London on Thursday August 31, 2023 with shows at 6pm and 9pm.

