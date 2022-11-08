Jamie T Expands ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ With New Deluxe Edition

Photo: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis (Courtesy of Polydor Records)

Jamie T has expanded his latest album, The Theory Of Whatever, with a new deluxe edition of the record.

The newly reissued version of the star’s fifth album features four new songs – titled “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Kill Kill Kill,” “The Luddite,” and “Run Of The Mill.” All four were previously unreleased on digital streaming platforms.

The original version of The Theory Of Whatever was released back in July and gave T his first UK No.1 album. The record saw him open up his creative circle to some of his musician friends, with The Maccabees’ Hugo White producing the album and co-writing “Between The Rocks,” while Foals’ Yannis Philippakis helped with the writing of “Old Republican.” Elsewhere, Tom Dinsdale and Frank Carter also appeared on the record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Theory Of Whatever received acclaim across the board upon release, with NME writing: “It would be easy for him to rest on his laurels, even with this unshackling of his spirit, and put out an album of ‘Sheila’ and ‘Sticks N Stones’ soundalikes, but this album is no phoned-in re-treading. His new attitude instead gives him room to try new things or stick to the scrappy anthems he made his name on, free falling through styles and sounds, finding things that work.”

Meanwhile, T kicks off his new UK tour tonight (November 8) in Glasgow. The run will continue on through Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London, Cardiff, and Portsmouth before wrapping up in Manchester on November 23. Tickets for the tour have completely sold out.

The star will return to London next summer for a huge headline show in the city’s Finsbury Park. The gig will take place on June 23, 2023, and will be his biggest headlining show to date. Tickets can be found on his official website.

Buy or stream The Theory Of Whatever (Deluxe Edition).