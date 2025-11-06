Jessie J Announces New Album, ‘Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time’

Cover: Courtesy of D.A.P.

Jessie J is making her return to pop music with her upcoming sixth album, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time. Marking the British pop star’s first album in nearly eight years, the LP is set for a November 28 release.

Ahead of the album release, Jessie J shared the video for her latest single “H.A.P.P.Y”. The rainbow-colored clip embodies the tune’s vibrancy, as the singer dances around with her son, Sky.

Jessie J - H.A.P.P.Y (Official Video)



“The word happy holds so much weight for people in such different ways, and to spell it out singing feels right and GOOD,” she said of the joyous single. “It’s what I want everyone who hears it to feel. A feeling of joy. Especially in a current world that is so heavy and filled with so much sadness, I wanted to give people a song and a little video clip so that people can feel a little taste of light and fun, to let go for a few minutes. A song for the whole family. For kids to dance to and for grandparents to tap their feet to. Bring people together. That’s what music is for. ”

Recorded over five years in Los Angeles, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time shows Jessie J at her most vulnerable. Previous singles include “Believe In Magic,” “No Secrets,” “Living My Best Life,” and “The Award Goes To,” which she performed earlier this year at the BAFTA Television Awards.

“It’s been 8 years since my last body of work. I am so overjoyed this is finally being shared with the world, working with people so special and fun like Ryan Tedder and Jesse Boykins, los hendrix and Marty Maro,” Jessie J said of the album in a press release. “This music is so layered and stretched over so many emotional and celebratory years of my life. Crossing many genres and feelings. The songs are a journey of grief to joy. Finding the light and life after loss. A journey so many of us go through, and I hope these songs can hold the hand of anyone in need of a soundtrack to a good or bad time. I love making music, I love sharing, I love connecting. I love an adventure. Don’t tease me with a good time.”

Jessie J will celebrate the album on the road with her rescheduled acoustic “No Secrets” North American tour, which kicks off on January 21 in Atlanta and wraps on February 6 in Los Angeles. The singer previously postponed the U.K., European, and American dates following her breast cancer diagnosis back in June.

