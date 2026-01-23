Watch The Music Video for Jessie Ware’s New Single ‘I Could Get Used To This’

Cover: Courtesy of Island EMI Records

Jessie Ware is back with a new single and music video. The queen of the disco revival’s new song, “I Could Get Used To This,” is out now on Island EMI, and marks her first solo release since her 2023 album That! Feels Good!

The track, which draws on powerhouse influences like Grace Jones, Whitney Houston and Barbra Streisand, arrives with a music video directed by Fa & Fon. In the clip, which also takes inspiration from the legend of the goddess Juno, Ware and a crew of adorned dancers strut, lounge and enjoy life on a stage set to look like a secret garden.

Jessie Ware - I Could Get Used To This (Official Video)

Ware has kept busy since releasing That! Feels Good!, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart and spawned similarly sumptuous videos for the singles “Free Yourself,” “Pearls,” and “Begin Again.” She toured the United Kingdom, United States and Canada in 2023, and released collaborative songs with The xx’s Romy and UK producer Salute. That! Feels Good! marked her fifth album, and the follow up to 2020’s critically-acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?

Ware has reportedly been working on her sixth album, although details remain scant. So far, she’s confirmed that the record features Barney Lister and Karma Kid and has another track that sounds like “Gollom [but] more attractive.” A release date and title are still TBA.

Listen to Jessie Ware’s “I Could Get Used To This” here.