Jessie Ware Shares ‘Ride’ Video Starring James Norton

Jessie Ware portrays the lyric “Come be my cowboy, baby, come, let’s ride” quite literally in the new video for her single “Ride.” Starring actor James Norton, the Thomas James-directed video showcases a wild west affair in black & white. The single is the latest offering from Ware’s forthcoming album Superbloom, set for release on April 10th via Interscope Records.

Talking about the video, Jessie shared, “James is a friend, and we were recently at our friend Jack Peñate’s performance (who I made ‘Ride’ with) and I asked him, ‘James, do you ride a horse, and would you be up for being a sexy cowboy in the video?’ I sent him the song, he loved it, and I’m so grateful that he made this happen.”

“To be honest,” she continued, “I didn’t think I would be as involved in the video but James, being the total gentleman and professional he is, made it so easy. It was a freezing cold February day and by 10am I was licking his ear. Everything was shot on ﬁlm, so I think it looks so beautiful – props to Thomas our wonderful director, and to Caravan the horse.”

Norton, who will soon appear in House of the Dragon season 3, shared his experience: “When Jessie came to me with the idea of being in her music video, I couldn’t ﬁnd a reason to say no. ‘Ride’ is such a great tune and as a long-time fan of Jessie’s work, and more recently a friend, it felt like a fun thing to do. Jessie, Thomas, and the whole crew made sure it was a properly fun ride.”

Ware first previewed “Ride” for fans at Glastonbury’s NYC Downlow nightclub following her headline performance on the West Holts Stage in 2024. The track’s groove subtly replays Ennio Morricone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme, blending disco and western influences.

