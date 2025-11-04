ADVERTISEMENT
John & Yoko’s ‘War Is Over!’ Gets New 12” Zoetrope Picture Disc

The Oscar-winning 2023 short film was inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over).’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

A new zoetrope picture disc celebrates War Is Over!, the Oscar-winning animated short film inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s anti-war holiday classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Due out Dec. 5, the 12” record features the Sean Ono Lennon-produced Ultimate Mixes of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and B-side “Listen, The Snow Is Falling,” mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon, plus composer and conductor Thomas Newman’s soundtrack music from the film.

The disc is cut at 45 rpm and packaged in a PVC clear sleeve with a title sticker featuring credits. The zoetrope image is designed by Drew Tetz using still frames from War Is Over!, while the front cover sticker features an illustration by Max Narciso from the Penguin children’s book adaptation of the film, including John & Yoko’s original “WAR IS OVER! (IF YOU WANT IT)” poster. It’s an ideal collector’s item for Lennon and Ono fans this holiday season.

Released in 2023, WAR IS OVER! was written and directed by Dave Mullins, based on a story by Mullins and Sean Ono Lennon. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2024, was inspired by Lennon and Ono’s Christmas classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” released by the Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir in 1971. “I went into this thinking we’d be getting a music video treatment of the song, coupled with obvious present-day footage to make a point,” wrote RogerEbert.com upon the film’s release. “This was a refreshing change of pace, both for the program and the approach.”

WAR IS OVER! was produced by Brad Booker and exec produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon; it’s a co-production of Lenono Music, ElectroLeague, WetaFX, and Epic Games.

Order John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” on zoetrope vinyl now.

