John Mellencamp Announces Fourth Beacon Theatre Show

John Mellencamp - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Due to popular demand, John Mellencamp has confirmed the addition of a fourth and final show at Beacon Theatre in New York City on Friday, June 9 as part of his highly anticipated forthcoming “Live and In Person 2023” tour. Artist presale begins Monday, December 19 at 10am EST, and public on-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 21 at 10am EST.

Shop the best of John Mellencamp’s discography on vinyl and more.

Upon the release of the highly anticipated deluxe edition reissue of Scarecrow, released in November on Mercury/UMe, Mellencamp sat down for an exclusive interview, discussing the album’s influences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Making that record was like having a bunch of really unknown but intelligent egos in one room with one wild man leading the charge.” He recalls working with the band, and how excited he would get during the process. “It was thrilling to make those records. We really didn’t have anybody to follow. I tuned everything out. I just went back to what I liked as a kid.”

He added, “These songs work because I knew that they were made by amateur people. We were kids barely able to play instruments. Before we went in, I gave them 120 songs and said, ‘I’ll see you in three months. Be able to play them note for note.’”

The album features two previously unreleased tracks, “Smart Guys” and “Carolina Shag,” with accompanying lyric videos directed by Shan Dan Horan.

The reissue includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7” Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet, poster, and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; and 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. All configurations feature an all-new remix and remaster.

The Super Deluxe and 2 CD Deluxe editions include previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The new ATMOS mix and Digital Deluxe edition (with all bonus tracks) will also be available to stream via DSPs.

Visit John Mellencamp’s official website for more information.