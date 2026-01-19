The John Scofield Quartet’s ‘Meant To Be’ To Receive Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

John Scofield’s 1990 album, Meant To Be, is set to be reissued in March via Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

The album, which was the first release under the name The John Scofield Quartet, features tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano, bassist Marc Johnson, and drummer Bill Stewart.

This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is a stereo, all-analog release, and was mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes. Additionally, it was pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Upon its release, the Scofield release was applauded for its innovative, experimental approach to jazz music. Said Scott Yanow in his AllMusic review, “The colorful and enjoyable set is modern mainstream music of the 1990s, stretching ahead while holding on to the roots of hard bop, funk, and fusion.”

Scofield is widely celebrated for his solo work, but he began his career after departing early from college to record with Chet Baker and Gerry Mulligan. He also recorded with Charles Mingus in the ’70s before becoming an integral part of Miles Davis’ early 1980s bands.

In an interview with JazzTimes from 2001, Scofield spoke with Chip Stern about his career as a recording artist, both solo and with other seminal jazz figures. He discussed Meant To Be, and how a song like “Chariots” came to be. “The fusions we’re talking about were just natural; you know, they were a musical thing and everybody dug it because it just happened and it worked musically. And that’s when real music happens. Otherwise it’s like putting the cart before the horse to try to make that stuff happen. It happens when it happens. And guys my age, like you, are influenced by what we grew up around, and we couldn’t get rid of that if we wanted to.” Scofield also spoke about his general approach to his songwriting, adding: “I always think of having a jazz style of playing as being a little bit like a magician. You try and maybe not let on to your weaknesses, and simply present music.”

Buy John Scofield’s Meant To Be on vinyl here.