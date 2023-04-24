John Williams’ ‘Jurassic Park’ Soundtrack To Tour UK In October

John Williams - Photo: Kevin Winter/Universal Studios/NBC Universal via Getty Images

This October, Steven Spielberg’s seminal classic Jurassic Park is coming to arenas across the UK accompanied by a live orchestra. In a unique cinema experience, the film will be played on big screens in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and more, while a full orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

The legendary soundtrack for Jurassic Park was of course written by John Williams, the renowned composer also responsible for the Jaws, E.T., Harry Potter, and Star Wars scores. His work will now be taken on by one of the UK’s top symphonic ensembles, the Hallé Orchestra, for five shows this autumn.

It promises to be a roaring good time, but for those aren’t familiar with this ground-shaking movie, the plot follows the story of a group of scientists who are invited to the fictional island of Isla Nublar by businessman John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). Once the scientists, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) arrive, they discover that Hammond has created a theme park with dozens of newly resurrected dinosaurs.

Based on the novel of the same name, Jurassic Park came out in 1993 and was an instant success, becoming the highest-grossing film ever at that time thanks to making $914 million at the box office. With stunning visual effects that still hold up today, the movie won three Academy Awards for its technical achievements and still remains one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time.

In the years since, Jurassic Park has produced five sequels including a reboot series in 2015. Whether audiences like the sequels or not, nothing can ever compare to the sheer majesty of the original film.

The Jurassic Park tour is kicking off on October 18 at Manchester’s AO Arena. Then it’s stomping over to Birmingham, Leeds, and Nottingham before finishing off in the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena at the end of the month. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

October 18, 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester

October 21, 2023 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

October 22, 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

October 27, 2023 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

October 29, 2023 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

