‘Official Concert Experience’ To Take Johnny Cash’s Music Back On Tour

Johnny Cash - Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

A new live experience starring Johnny Cash will launch in October. Johnny Cash — The Official Concert Experience will bring songs and stories from the Man in Black to the stage in a new way, using video performances, words, and stories from his ABC series The Johnny Cash Show, backed by a live band and male and female singers.

Shop the best of Johnny Cash’s discography on vinyl and more.

The show is being produced in collaboration with Cash’s estate, and the schedule begins with an October 14 show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It’s due to visit more than 85 cities, with dates booked through to March 2024. The spectacle will project images from the series, which was filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and ran to two seasons and 58 episodes from June, 1969 to March, 1971.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cash will be seen performing such signature songs as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” among many others, and the new show will relive the stories he told of people he met along the way, and the working people whose causes he championed. The evening will feature previously unseen footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, and there will also be excerpts from the series featuring some of Johnny’s many musical guests, such as the Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and June Carter Cash.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world,” says Carter Cash, “and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America. I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

The show is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession. Full dates and ticket links are at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

Listen to uDiscover Music’s Johnny Cash Best Of playlist.