Johnny Flynn Confirms Soundtrack Album For New Film ‘The Score’

Johnny Flynn – Photo: Rob Baker Ashton (Courtesy of EMI Records)

Johnny Flynn has confirmed details of a new soundtrack album for the upcoming film The Score and shared the first track from it in “Through The Misty With You.”

The critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter will release the soundtrack on September 2 via EMI Records. Each song is woven into the film’s story, in which he stars alongside Will Poulter and Naomi Ackie. New versions of some of his older material have been recorded for the movie – featuring the vocals of his co-stars – while some are fresher, having only been part of his live sets before.

“Through The Misty With You” falls into the latter category and is the first track to be released from the soundtrack. The slow, bluesy ballad features vocals from Flynn’s sister Lily, the siblings singing: “You know I’ll find you when the long rain binds you/And the fair winds take you and the whole world breaks/And the love that makes you is the love that forsakes you.”

Johnny Flynn - Through The Misty With You (From “The Score”) (Official Video)

“Making the music for The Score has been a weird and wonderful journey,” Flynn said in a press release. “I was handed the script with the songs already in it by Ben Pullen [producer] and Malachi [Smyth, Director]. It was a process of working with Ben and Malachi to see how the music would integrate in the film. My vision was to re-record the songs with a totally different feel and build them around the character’s emotional worlds and Malachi was so collaborative in bringing it all together. Working with Naomi and Will was so fun because their energy fed into the reinterpretation of the songs.

“It’s interesting to me to hear the songs in such a new context and feels fitting that the songs get to continue their journey – in some cases – 15 or more years since they were written. I always feel like they don’t really belong to me anyway, so I love seeing them serve this story.”

The accompanying music video features scenes from the film, inspired by traditional Hollywood gangster movies and the French New Wave, and centers around two amateur criminals hoping their next mission will change their lives for good. It will arrive in cinemas in the UK on September 9.

Buy or stream “Through The Misty With You.”

The Score OST tracklist:

1. Barleycorn

2. A Drop Of Water (Mike)

3. Europe

4. A Drop Of Water (Troy)

5. Folderol

6. Chanson

7. Jefferson’s Torch

8. Who Wants To Love Forever?

9. 23

10. Through The Misty With You

11. Howl

12. Next Time Nothing

13. Brown Trout Blues

14. Clean Slates, Dirty Money

15. Who The Fuck Calls On Two Sevens?

16. A Drop Of Water (Gloria)

17. In The Deepest

18. You Gonna Wash Your Hands?

19. A Drop Of Water (Sally)

20. Best Of Both Worlds

21. 20,000 Reasons

22. Home And Dry Mk. 2

23. Hard Road