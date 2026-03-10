Jonas Brothers Announce New Live Album, ‘Friends From Your Hometown’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Jonas Brothers put on a show to remember throughout last year’s 20th anniversary JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Now they’ll help fans hold on to those memories — and give those who couldn’t make it a peek into the production — with the new live album Friends From Your Hometown.

Set for release this Friday, March 13 on all streaming platforms, the album compiles highlights from throughout the tour. Many of those moments include special guests who showed up by surprise to the audience’s delight. Demi Lovato, John Legend, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, 5 Seconds of Summer, and mgk — with whom the JoBros recently joined forces for the “Cliché” remix — are among the performers featured on Friends From Your Hometown. Additionally, fans can look forward to some unexpected song inclusions, like a live version of “Backwards” from last year’s album Greetings From Your Hometown.

Jonas Brothers, Switchfoot - Greetings From Your Hometown (Lyric Video)

“We miss being on tour so much,” Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “Lately, we’ve been reminiscing about how grateful we are to all of our friends who joined us throughout the last tour and shared their music with us. In celebration, we put together a compilation of some of those moments for you to relive again and again.”

Fortunately for the band, they won’t have to wait long to hit the road again. Joe, Nick, and Kevin have shows lined up on multiple continents this spring. In addition to a pair of gigs in California and a four-night Las Vegas run at Dolby Live at Park MGM over Memorial Day Weekend, the Jonas Brothers will be taking their talents to South America for gigs in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. They’ll also headline the first night of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival Aug. 7 in Burl’s Creek, Ontario.

Kicking off at MetLife Stadium in the Jonas Brothers’ home state of New Jersey, the 75-date JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown featured the full scope of the Jonas Brothers experience. In addition to a career-spanning setlist of Jonas Brothers tracks, each performance shone a spotlight on related projects including Nick and Joe Jonas’ solo material and their respective bands, Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE.

Buy Jonas Brothers’Friends From Your Hometown here.