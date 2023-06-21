Jonas Brothers And TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce ‘Do It Like That’

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Jonas Brothers have teamed up with K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER for a new collaborative single titled “Do It Like That.”

Produced by Ryan Tedder, “Do It Like That” arrives on all streaming and digital download platforms on July 7. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to continue its pre-release promotion of the collaboration with photos arriving on June 29, a music video teaser on July 5, and the track’s official music video on July 7.

The Jonas Brothers also shared a video featuring the K-pop after the new single was announced. “Excuse me?” the trio captioned the clip, which features the brothers running into the K-pop stars. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Jo Bros releaed their anxiously-awaited full-length record, The Album, out via Republic Records. The Album features a collection of 12 brand new tracks, executive produced by sonic visionary artist and producer Jon Bellion (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey). From stadium-ready anthems to moments of candid introspection, The Album finds Jonas Brothers kicking off a monumental chapter and releasing their boldest, brightest, and biggest offering yet.

The new record attracted a mass of praise from the critics. Billboard said it was “an instantly nostalgic thrill ride filled with plenty of harmonies, guitar and the most mature, intimate songwriting from the brothers to date,” while UPROXX declared it “Their most mature work to date, with songs reflecting their current season of life.”

Elsewhere, V Magazine noted The Album was full of “Well-informed pop…it’s clear the band has gone back into funk-driven music as the framework for the new sound they are nose-diving into.” USA added further praise, saying Jonas Brothers present “A summer-ready sound with plenty of catchiness,” and Vanity Fair said the record features “Feel-good, ’70s-inspired songs.”

The band also recently announced ‘The Tour,’ which kicks off on August 12 & 13 at Yankee Stadium. ‘The Tour’ will feature five albums every night, with new dates added due to high demand, including a second night in Boston on August 16 and second night in Orlando on October 16.

Buy or stream The Album.