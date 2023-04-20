Joy Oladokun Announces Fall ‘Living Proof’ North American Headline Tour

Photo: Brian Higbee (Courtesy of Sacks And Co)

Joy Oladokun has added a raft of North American shows to her 2023 tour itinerary, with the new dates set to begin in September.

The “Living Proof” headline tour will take the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician from Denver, CO, to Portland, ME. Along the way, there will be stops in Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more.

Tickets for the run will go on pre-sale at 10am local time on April 25. A general sale will then follow on April 28, also at 10am local time. Oladokun has partnered with PLUS1, so $1 from each ticket sold will go towards supporting gun violence prevention initiatives. Pre-sale signup and ticket details can be found on her official website.

The new tour announcement comes ahead of the release of the star’s highly-anticipated new album, Proof Of Life, which will arrive on April 28 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. In a recent article, The New York Times praised the artist, calling her “the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations [who] wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer.”

Produced by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson, and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof Of Life captures the human experience with profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences in a way only she can.

“This album is evidence of how I live,” Oladokun said. “I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn’t hearing from the ‘everyday human being’ on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I’m average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I’m making music to live to.”

The singer and songwriter has previewed the album in recent months with songs including “We’re All Gonna Die feat. Noah Kahan,” “Changes,” “Keeping The Light On,” and the instant classic duet “Sweet Symphony feat. Chris Stapleton.” Proof Of Life will also feature collaborations with Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy, and Maxo Kream.

Pre-order Proof Of Life. View Joy Oladokun’s new tour itinerary below.

Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Sep 12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Sep 19 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Sep 20 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sep 23 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

Sep 24 – Washington D.C. – The Howard

Sep 26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – El Club

Sep 28 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

Oct 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Oct 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Oct 4 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Oct 5 – Portland, ME – State Theatre