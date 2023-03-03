Listen To Juanes’ New Single, ‘Gris’

Juanes - Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Juanes has returned with a melancholic and introspective new single and video entitled “GRIS.” The track is an examination of hardship developing in a long-time marriage during the Covid quarantine, causing an emotional grey period that Juanes had to find his way through.

Says Juanes: “One of the most difficult things in life are human relationships but they are also some of the most beautiful. A little over a year ago, I went through a very complicated situation with my wife. We have been married for 22 years, we have three adolescent children, and we began fighting over our different viewpoints, on top of being quarantined because of COVID, these were confusing times. Going through our personal situation, we began to believe our relationship was over. It was very frustrating for me.

“Art and music became a catharsis and a cure. This song, ‘Gris,’ describes that very difficult moment I lived in my relationship from a poetic, artistic and conceptual point of view. It was a very difficult discussion. Fortunately, we were able to pull through and our love is still strong. The result is an incredible song and, most definitely, one of my best songs. I hope you enjoy it.”

Award-winning director José-Emilio Sagaró also offered some thoughts on the music video for “Gris,” saying, “Working with Juanes is always a pleasure. When we talked about the concept for ‘Gris’ we really wanted to create something that would bring the viewer into the world of the song. The video represents the turmoil in a relationship and the internal struggles we go through. The broken-down house, 360 spinning scene, rain, snow & broken down interior walls symbolizes the hurricane we feel inside when battling our emotional struggles. Our goal was to create something beautiful and artistic that resonates with the viewers.”

“Gris” is the second look into a four-year in the making new period of original compositions by the globally renowned artist following his recent Grammy & Latin Grammy winning Origen tribute album and world tour.

Buy or stream “Gris.”