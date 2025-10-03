Kali Uchis Releases Deluxe Edition of ‘Sincerely’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Kali Uchis has released the deluxe edition to her fifth studio album, Sincerely. Out now on Capitol Records, Sincerely: P.S. adds five new tracks to the original project, including the single “Pretty Promises” featuring Mariah The Scientist.

The original Sincerely album, written and executive-produced by Uchis, came out in May. It saw her make a return to English singing, after releasing the Spanish-language record Orquiedas in early 2024. Sincerely reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and included singles “All I Can Say,” “Sunshine & Rain…,” and “ILYSMIH.” She announced the deluxe edition in September alongside the release of another new track, “Cry about it!” featuring Ravyn Lenae.

Kali Uchis, Mariah The Scientist - Pretty Promises, (Audio)

The release of the deluxe also follows Uchis’ Sincerely Tour, which concluded last weekend at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles after a run of arena shows. Throughout the tour, which included back-to-back shows at the Kia Forum and two nights at Madison Square Garden, Uchis brought out a bevy of guests, including SZA, Tyler the Creator, Peso Pluma, Steve Lacy, JT and Rauw Alejandro. On every date, she was accompanied by Thee Sacred Souls, a doo-wop-influenced group who have released music with Daptone Records.

The 14-track Sincerely saw Uchis draw inspiration from written correspondence, initially envisioning each track as a letter to someone else, or to herself. But a major life shift led her to refocus on a specific scenario. “When my mom passed, a lot of what I had left from her is letters that she wrote to me, and so it ended up, like I said, just more and more reasons for me to realize that it was the correct title for the project,” she told the AP in May.

Listen to Kali Uchis’s Sincerely: P.S. now.