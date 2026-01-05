KATSEYE Kicks Off 2026 With ‘Internet Girl’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

KATSEYE are kicking off the new year with a new song. Produced by Mattman & Robin (Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons), “Internet Girl” is about digital identity and leans into satire and self-awareness. Appropriately, KATSEYE were recently crowned TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year.

“Internet Girl” is a fan-favorite song that the girl group teased on their sold-out, first-ever North American headline tour, which recently wrapped up after 16-dates.

“Internet Girl” Visualizer | KATSEYE

KATSEYE are nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their breakout single “Gabriela” at this year’s Grammy awards.

Last summer, the group released their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, via HYBE x Geffen Records, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The EP includes the Billboard Hot 100 hits “Gabriela” and “Gnarly.” “Gabriela” is co-written by Charli XCX and the song was among the top five song lyric searches on Google’s Year In Search. KATSEYE will make their much-anticipated Coachella debut in April 2026.

KATSEYE is a global girl group modeled after k-pop’s rigorous training & development system. It is composed of Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea). The group was formed via a reality television competition, HYBE and Geffen Records’ show Dream Academy. The Netflix docuseries, Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, offers a more in-depth look at the group’s creation.

In the fall, KATSEYE featured in Gap’s “Better in Denim” campaign. The campaign was a viral success, with fans posting clips of themselves doing the dance moves from the Robbie Blue-choreographed advertisement.

