The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
KATSEYE Kicks Off 2026 With ‘Internet Girl’

The global girl group have shared an official recording of the fan favorite song after wrapping up their Beautiful Chaos tour.

Published on

KATSEYE Internet Girl Cover
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

KATSEYE are kicking off the new year with a new song. Produced by Mattman & Robin (Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons), “Internet Girl” is about digital identity and leans into satire and self-awareness. Appropriately, KATSEYE were recently crowned TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year.

“Internet Girl” is a fan-favorite song that the girl group teased on their sold-out, first-ever North American headline tour, which recently wrapped up after 16-dates.

“Internet Girl” Visualizer | KATSEYE

KATSEYE are nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their breakout single “Gabriela” at this year’s Grammy awards.

Last summer, the group released their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, via HYBE x Geffen Records, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The EP includes the Billboard Hot 100 hits “Gabriela” and “Gnarly.” “Gabriela” is co-written by Charli XCX and the song was among the top five song lyric searches on Google’s Year In Search. KATSEYE will make their much-anticipated Coachella debut in April 2026.

KATSEYE is a global girl group modeled after k-pop’s rigorous training & development system. It is composed of Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea). The group was formed via a reality television competition, HYBE and Geffen Records’ show Dream Academy. The Netflix docuseries, Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, offers a more in-depth look at the group’s creation.

In the fall, KATSEYE featured in Gap’s “Better in Denim” campaign. The campaign was a viral success, with fans posting clips of themselves doing the dance moves from the Robbie Blue-choreographed advertisement.

Shop KATSEYE’s music on vinyl and CD here.

