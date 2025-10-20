ADVERTISEMENT
Keith Urban’s ‘HIGH’ Goes Deluxe

The deluxe edition of the 2024 album features six live versions of fan favorite songs.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Keith Urban has announced a deluxe edition of his 2024 album HIGH.

The deluxe edition features the original studio recordings alongside six live versions of songs originally recorded for HIGH. Those tracks are “Straight Line,” “Heart Like A Hometown,” “Messed Up As Me,” “Laughin’ All The Way To The Drank,” “Chuck Taylors,” and “Go Home W U,” originally recorded with Lainey Wilson.

These tracks were among the fan favorites that Urban performed on his “High and Alive World Tour,” which recently wrapped up at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During the show, Urban was overcome with emotion when performing his song “Somebody Like You,” the first single off his 2002 album Golden Road, and second No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Urban is staying busy with a new television gig as a star of the CBS original The Road. Executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger and Urban, the series follows 12 musicians performing at concert venues across the country as Urban’s opening act, competing for a grand prize that includes a performance slot at a record deal, $250,000 and a performance slot at the Stagecoach Music Festival. Gretchen Wilson acts as the series “tour manager,” and Urban is joined throughout the season by country music stars like Shelton, Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne, who help guide the musicians. Alongside a live venue audience, these performers determine who advances to the next concert.

HIGH is the twelfth album from the four-time Grammy winner. He shared that the album’s title was inspired by the many meanings of the word ‘high:’ “what makes you ‘high’ can mean whatever you want it to mean. It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia.”

Urban continued, saying, “For me it’s my family, my friends, and this rollercoaster musical journey I’m on. Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I always feel high – playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people.”

Listen to the deluxe edition of Keith Urban’s High now.

